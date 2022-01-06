American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Trading 0.3% Higher

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.22. 2,178 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

