American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.79. 67,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

