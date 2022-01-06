American Investment Services Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.24% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $690,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 165.9% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter.

DFAE stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.07. 2,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,389. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94.

