American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Stephens upgraded American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

AMNB stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.26. 46 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $423.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 134.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 108.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 215.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

