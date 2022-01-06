American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.89.

AWK stock opened at $178.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.81.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.