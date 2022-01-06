Americana Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

