Americana Partners LLC Acquires New Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAB opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Kuni Nakamura purchased 3,000 shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

