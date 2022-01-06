Americana Partners LLC Invests $272,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 131.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $7,701,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $19,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.46 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

