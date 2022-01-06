Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 97,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock opened at $691.81 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.88.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

