Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMX. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PMX stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

