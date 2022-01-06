AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $132.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $135.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.44.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

