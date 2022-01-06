Amon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,948.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 74.4% higher against the US dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $4,948.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

