Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.18

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.53. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 33,690 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
