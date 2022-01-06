Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.18

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.53. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 33,690 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

