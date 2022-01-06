Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $823.33 million, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.