Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $823.33 million, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

