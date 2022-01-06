Analysts Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Chico’s FAS posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $648.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico's FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

