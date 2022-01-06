Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.61. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CASH traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.25. 4,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,057. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.