Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.61. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CASH traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.25. 4,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,057. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

