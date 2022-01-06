Analysts Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report sales of $414.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.30 million and the highest is $422.90 million. Synaptics reported sales of $357.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.69.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $255.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.61. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $95.90 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $2,408,248.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Synaptics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

