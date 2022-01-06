Analysts Anticipate The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million.

LEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Lion Electric by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lion Electric by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 41,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,328. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

