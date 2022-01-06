Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post sales of $460.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $464.60 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $451.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

EPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 47.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. 8,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,498. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

