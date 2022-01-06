Analysts Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post sales of $58.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $26.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $185.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $188.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $286.24 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $299.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NYSE EB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 2.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 274,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eventbrite by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,863,000 after acquiring an additional 211,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eventbrite by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Eventbrite by 3.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

