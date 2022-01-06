Analysts Expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOOP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of LOOP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 144,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,593. Loop Industries has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 19.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

