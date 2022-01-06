Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.63 Million

Brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to post $55.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.05 million and the lowest is $55.04 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $47.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $211.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.32 million to $213.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $224.28 million, with estimates ranging from $212.75 million to $238.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

RPT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 17.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

