Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zscaler, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Zscaler in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.93) for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.19.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $262.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.64. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,267 shares of company stock worth $27,706,892. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,391,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.