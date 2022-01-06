Analysts Offer Predictions for KLA Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for KLA in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $5.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KLA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.23 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.86.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $420.74 on Thursday. KLA has a twelve month low of $261.81 and a twelve month high of $442.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

