Analysts Offer Predictions for LendingClub Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LC. Maxim Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

LC opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,710 shares of company stock worth $398,039 over the last ninety days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.