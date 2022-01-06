Analysts Set Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Target Price at $17.00

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $8.72 on Monday. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $18,649,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $986,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $21,462,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $2,816,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

