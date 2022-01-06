Analysts Set Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Target Price at $50.12

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $272,043.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,286,126.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 12,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COUR stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.17.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

