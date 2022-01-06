Analysts Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) PT at $10.38

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 230,970 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 75.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 306,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGRE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.26. 67,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,847. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -54.24, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

