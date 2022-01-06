Analyzing Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aethlon Medical and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical -954.60% -51.55% -48.23% MiMedx Group -12.34% N/A -16.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aethlon Medical and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 446.45%. MiMedx Group has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 166.95%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than MiMedx Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aethlon Medical and MiMedx Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 42.69 -$7.89 million ($0.64) -2.86 MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.67 -$49.28 million ($0.33) -17.88

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Aethlon Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.