Analyzing ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASML and Brooks Automation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $15.97 billion 19.14 $4.06 billion $15.77 47.28 Brooks Automation $513.70 million 13.89 $110.75 million $1.49 63.95

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation. ASML is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ASML pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brooks Automation pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ASML has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ASML is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASML and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 30.52% 43.16% 20.11% Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ASML has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ASML and Brooks Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 2 5 13 0 2.55 Brooks Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASML currently has a consensus price target of $792.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.24%. Given ASML’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASML is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Summary

ASML beats Brooks Automation on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc. engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

