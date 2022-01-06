Analyzing Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) & Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Lithium alerts:

21.0% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lithium and Ayro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$160,000.00 ($0.01) -24.12 Ayro $1.60 million 34.79 -$10.76 million ($0.92) -1.64

Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayro. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lithium has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 3.76, indicating that its share price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lithium and Ayro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -100.23% -91.53% Ayro -1,132.94% -39.98% -37.75%

Summary

Ayro beats Lithium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

About Ayro

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.