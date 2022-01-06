ANON (ANON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $364.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $371,777.16 and $364.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ANON has traded 97% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00062677 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001176 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

