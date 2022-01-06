Anyswap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $43.83 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $344.36 million and $43.83 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $18.48 or 0.00042966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00061354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00070127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00076433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,888.72 or 0.99742546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

