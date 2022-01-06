Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.89.

AIRC stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.91.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -382.61%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 854,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,697,000 after acquiring an additional 127,545 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after buying an additional 121,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after buying an additional 20,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

