Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Up 184.1% in December

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 184.1% from the November 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 446.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. Aperam has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.