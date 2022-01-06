Apollon Limassol (APL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $502,147.46

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00004833 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $502,147.46 and $155,999.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00207481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003410 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00034998 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.60 or 0.00470411 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00088258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,180 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

