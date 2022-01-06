Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 15.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 122,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 89,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 66,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,888,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $267,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.92 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

