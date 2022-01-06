Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,844,182 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.92 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

