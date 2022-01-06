Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

APVO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

See Also: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.