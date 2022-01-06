Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 254,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.86. Aravive has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aravive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aravive by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Aravive by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 128,610 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

