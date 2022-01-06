Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

