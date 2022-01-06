Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.02

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 19286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 178,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,068.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 87,634 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,874.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 339,339 shares of company stock worth $1,927,315 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,888,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

