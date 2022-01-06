Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 11.1%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) shares were down 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 463,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 593,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$10.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project consisting of two exploration permits, such as the 243 hectares exploration Solavaara Permit and the 882 hectares Vaimouso permit; and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

