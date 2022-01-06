Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 35,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 296,019 shares.The stock last traded at $11.16 and had previously closed at $11.41.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
