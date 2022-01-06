Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 35,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 296,019 shares.The stock last traded at $11.16 and had previously closed at $11.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

