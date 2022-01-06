Argus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Argus in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$163.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$149.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$150.90.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$153.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$147.02. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

