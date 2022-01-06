Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 10,672 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $1,520,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 16,936 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $2,106,160.96.

On Friday, November 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,385 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.18, for a total transaction of $924,454.30.

On Monday, November 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,309.68.

On Thursday, October 7th, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.39, for a total transaction of $1,525,891.26.

ANET opened at $133.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 110.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

