Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $948,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ANET opened at $133.15 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

