Arjuna Capital Buys 715 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $131.07. 7,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,363. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.34. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.