Arjuna Capital Has $1.87 Million Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Arjuna Capital trimmed its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,751 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $538.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

