Arjuna Capital Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,987 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.5% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 46.6% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,649,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

